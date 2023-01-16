Over 18.4m car tires produced in 9 months

TEHRAN- Iranian tire manufacturers produced 18,420,876 car tires in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (November 22-December 21, 2022), rising two percent from the output in the same period of time in the previous year.

This number of produced tires weighed over 196,238 tons, with one percent growth year on year.

According to the statistics, in the mentioned period, 121,943 tons of passenger car tires were produced, showing an eight-percent rise year on year.

Meanwhile, 18,823 tons of van tires were produced, indicating a nine-percent fall, and 38,355 tons of truck and bus tires were produced, showing a nine-percent drop.

Production of the tires of agricultural vehicles experienced a decline of 11 percent to stand at 13,958 tons, and that of road building and industrial vehicles fell 15 percent to 3,158 tons in the period under review.

In the first nine months of the present year, 14,119 tons of bicycle and motorcycle tires were also produced, indicating a three percent rise year on year.

Production of tubes fell seven percent to stand at 6,966 tons.

Iranian tire manufacturers produced 47,624,426 vehicle tires in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), which was one percent more than the figure of the preceding year.

This number of produced tires weighed over 288,149 tons, with a four-percent drop year on year.

As reported, 24,179,708 car tires weighing 259,096 tons were produced in the past year, with a four percent drop in number, and a five percent fall in weight as compared to the preceding year.

In the previous year, 152,251 tons of passenger car tires were produced, showing a five-percent fall year on year.

Passenger cars accounted for 58.7 percent of the total tires produced in 1400.

Van tires output rose six percent to stand at 27,360 tons, while truck and bus tires output fell six percent to stand at 54,928 tons.

Production of the tires of light agricultural vehicles experienced a decline of 24 percent to stand at 3,256 tons, while that of the heavy ones also declined by eight percent to stand at 16,620 tons.

Production of tires for road building and industrial vehicles also fell 28 percent to 4,681 tons in the period under review.

In the past year, 18,746 tons of bicycle and motorcycle tires were produced, showing 13 percent growth.

Production of tubes rose one percent to stand at 10,307 tons.

The tire industry has a 60-year history in Iran. Currently, 11 tire manufacturing companies are active across the country that produce tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, vans, road construction, and agriculture machinery, as well as bicycles and motorcycles in addition to other types of tubes.

Some 15,000 people are directly employed in this industry and more than 250,000 people are indirectly involved in the value chain of this industry.

The Iranian tire industry, despite the continuation of sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic conditions, as well as some domestic restrictions, has been following a thriving and successful path over the past few years.

In addition to the successes achieved in terms of the output amount, Iranian tire manufacturers have entered new areas including production of the wide-base tires and the tires of SUVs.

Wide base tires, which are a new generation of heavy vehicle tires, have been produced for the first time in West Asia by Iranian producers.

MA/MA