19th-century arch bridge in need of urgent restoration

TEHRAN – The 19th-century bridge of Zaman Khan in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari is in need of urgent restoration, the provincial tourism chief has said.

There was a collapse of rocks on the northern wall of the historical bridge last week, Alireza Jilan explained on Monday.

Water has penetrated the layers of rock and frozen, causing parts of the rock to collapse, the official added.

Several other dangers regarding this bridge were also noticed after a field visit by several cultural heritage experts, he noted.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which are exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

ABU/AM

