Qajar-era Tekyeh being restored to former glory

TEHRAN – The Qajar-era (1789–1925) Moaven al-Molk Tekyeh in the western Kermanshah province has undergone some rehabilitation works, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A budget of 12 billion rials ($30,000) has been allocated to the project, Mohammadreza Soheili explained on Tuesday.

The project involves removing moisture and restoring damaged tiles and arches as well as painting windows and doors, the official added.

The unique tile work of the building requires constant attention and restoration due to its high moisture levels, he noted.

Due to its special architecture and unique tilework, Moaven al-Molk Tekyeh has always been a popular destination for art lovers and history buffs.

The monument was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1975.

During Muharram, apart from mosques, each neighborhood sets up its establishment for the ceremonial processions of the month known as Tekyeh (or Tekkiyeh), which are venues for the gathering of mourners known as ‘heyat’ (literally meaning group or delegation) honor the life of Imam Hussein (AS).

Tekkiyeh (stemming from the word eteka, meaning backup or reliable) was historically a staying place for visiting pilgrims and dervishes who relied on the goodness of the benefactors for daily sustenance. Today, Tekkiyehs, however, are specific locations for mourners who meet and participate in religious gatherings after which they head out on the streets in groups known as dasteh (literally meaning cluster) to parade dramatic mourning.

