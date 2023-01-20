Intl. exhibit of ceramics, tiles, sanitaryware running in Tehran

TEHRAN - The 27th international exhibition of tiles, ceramics, and sanitary porcelain kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday, IRIB reported.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad-Mehdi Baradaran.

As reported, over 100 foreign and domestic companies active in the ceramics and sanitaryware industries are showcasing their latest products and services in this four-day exhibition.

Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Russia, Syria, Belarus, and Tajikistan are among the countries whose representatives are participating in this year’s exhibition.

According to the chairman of the Iranian Ceramic Society, Iran-made ceramics and tiles are currently exported to 150 different countries.

Asghar Ahaniha said on Tuesday that the export of Iran-made products has significantly increased in recent years as new markets have been opened in Africa and Russia.

Since the cost of transportation is of great importance in exports, the Iranian producers prioritize the export of their products to the neighboring and regional states, he noted, adding that 80 percent of Iranian tiles and ceramics are currently exported to Iraq and Pakistan.

Some Iranian producers export 50 to 60 percent of their products to other countries because the high-quality Iranian products are comparable with European products, he said.

