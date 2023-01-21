Export from Zanjan province increases 9%

TEHRAN- Export from Zanjan province rose nine percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the previous year, a provincial official announced.

Ali Yeganeh-Fard, the head of the province’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, name raisins, lead, wire, cable, dairy products, dates, iron and copper wire, cardboard, rebar, concrete block, liner test paper, and transformer as the major products exported from the province.

Stating that Turkey and Iraq are the first and second export targets of Zanjan province, he continued: “We are trying to expand the export destination of Zanjan province to other countries.”

As previously announced by Zeyn-ul-Abedin Ganj-Khanlou, the director-general of the province’s customs department, the value of export from Zanjan province increased 33 percent in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

He said that 136,000 tons of commodities worth over $304 million were exported from the province in the six-month period, indicating four percent drop in terms of weight.

He named zinc ingots, rebars, steel ingots, and transformers as the major exported items, and China, Iraq, Turkey, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the main export destinations.

The official further announced that 106,000 tons of goods valued at $237 million were imported to the province in the first half of the present year, showing 46 percent and 13 percent growth in terms of value and weight, respectively.

He named wood pulp, paper, recycled cardboard, tobacco and its pulp as the main imported products and Turkey, Switzerland, the UAE and China as the major sources of imports in the six-month period.

MA/MA