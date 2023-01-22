Over 50,000 tons of tomatoes produced in Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad per annum

TEHRAN- Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad province, in southwestern Iran, is one of the tomato production hubs of the country, and over 50,000 tons of tomatoes are produced in this province each year.

Tomatoes are grown every year in the farms of this province in spring and autumn.

In addition to meeting the needs of the province, the tomato harvest from Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad province farms is also exported to the whole country and even to neighboring countries.

In this year's fall crop, tomatoes were grown on about a thousand hectares of the province's farmlands.

Based on the data released by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Iran has been among the top exporters of agricultural products in the world in 2021.

As reported, all agricultural products in the country will be exported with a QR tracking code from the next Iranian calendar year (which begins on March 21).

MA/MA