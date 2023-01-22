Restoration completed on holy shrine in southwest Iran

TEHRAN – A restoration project on the holy shrine of Imamzadeh Baba Ahmad in Andika, southwestern Khuzestan province has come to an end, Andika’s tourism chief has said.

The project involved strengthening the structure and repairing the damaged parts, Seyyed Ali Mousavi explained on Sunday.

The historical structure, which has been inscribed on the national heritage list, is one of the top tourist attractions of the region, the official added.

Andika is a small county in southwest Iran. There was a time when this land was known as Andiko, which means the land of wonderful mountains, in the native language.

The Bardi Qaleh in this region is one of the first settlements of the Lor tribe in the southwest of Iran, and the first signs of Persian architecture can be found in this ancient castle. The nomad route (Ilrah) of this part of the country passes through Andika.

ABU/AM