TEDPIX gains 1,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 1,024 points to 1.653 million on Monday.

As reported, over 14.465 billion securities worth 82.336 trillion rials (about $205.8 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 881 points, and the second market’s index climbed 1,658 points.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA