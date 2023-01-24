Iran’s sitting volleyball remain top of world ranking
January 24, 2023 - 14:4
TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s sitting volleyball team remained top of the world ranking released by worldparavolley.org.
Team Melli won the 2022 World Sitting Volleyball Championships in November by beating Bosnia and Herzegovina in straight sets.
Bosnia and Herzegovina are second and Brazil sit third in the ranking.
Iran’s women’s team are 13th in the standing.
The U.S. remain top, followed by Brazil and Canada.
Leave a Comment