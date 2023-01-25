Export from Qom province rises 28% in 9 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Qom province, rose 28 percent in the first nine of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- December 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the previous year, according to a provincial official.

Akbar Ebdali Mohammadi, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, put the worth of nine-month export from the province at $263 million.

The official also said that the export from the province rose 63 percent in terms of weight year on year.

As previously announced by Mojtaba Farhadi, the head of Foreign Trade Office of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, export from Qom province rose 92 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022).

The official said that commodities worth $283 million were exported from the province in the past year.

He named metal products, rubber and plastic items, and foodstuffs as the main items exported from the province in the past year.

MA/MA