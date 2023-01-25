Global experts’ studies on AI impacts on human future published in Persian

TEHRAN – “The Age of AI: And Our Human Future” by Henry A. Kissinger, Eric Schmidt and Daniel Huttenlocher has been published in Persian by Qoqnus.

Hamidreza Bijani is the translator of the book, which was originally published in 2021.

Three of the world’s most accomplished and deep thinkers come together to explore artificial intelligence (AI) and the way it is transforming human society and what this technology means for us all.

An AI learned to win chess by making moves human grandmasters had never conceived. Another AI discovered a new antibiotic by analyzing molecular properties human scientists did not understand.

Now, AI-powered jets are defeating experienced human pilots in simulated dogfights. AI is coming online in searching, streaming, medicine, education and many other fields, and, in so doing, transforming how humans are experiencing reality.

In “The Age of AI”, three leading thinkers have come together to consider how AI will change our relationships with knowledge, politics and the societies in which we live.

The book is an essential roadmap to our present and our future, an era unlike any that has come before.

Photo: A copy of the Persian edition of “The Age of AI”.

