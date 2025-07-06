Fresh data exposes scale of Iranian missile success against US-Israeli air defenses

TEHRAN — New analyses by Western think tanks and Hebrew-language media have unveiled more details of Iran’s missile campaign against the Zionist regime during the 12-day June war, confirming at least 60 successful strikes—including direct hits on Israel’s Ministry of War headquarters—while exposing systemic censorship of military losses and $1.47 billion in unreported infrastructure damage.

It has been widely suspected that the true scale of damage in the occupied territories dramatically surpasses the regime's acknowledged figures, and that pervasive censorship has deliberately hidden the extent of military site impacts.

According to the CTP-ISW American think tank consortium—a joint project of the neoconservative Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the Critical Threats Project (CTP)—Iran launched “543 ballistic missiles” alongside over 1,000 drones during Operation True Promise 3, Iran’s act of self-defense against Israeli aggression.

The Israeli regime’s own military estimated between 500–550 missiles were fired, matching CTP-ISW’s count of 43 distinct attack waves.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that it fired over 3000 missiles and drones, not specifying the exact number of ballistic missiles launched.

As noted by the institute, “CTP-ISW has recorded 60 instances of Iranian ballistic missiles or Israeli interceptor debris impacting Israeli soil—a result of over 40 missile attack waves.”

These impacts resulted in “28 confirmed fatalities” (27 settlers, 1 soldier), directly challenging Tel Aviv’s narrative of impenetrable security.

Al Jazeera’s forensic mapping corroborates CTP-ISW data, pinpointing critical impacts:



- Tel Aviv: 10+ strikes near Camp Moshe Dayan (military intelligence hub) and Kirya, damaging U.S. Embassy annexes, schools, and residential towers (60+ injuries, 1 fatality).

- Haifa: Bazan oil refinery struck, triggering fires, structural damage, and 3–5 deaths.

- Rehovot: Weizmann Institute struck, injuring 42–125.

The new data also suggested that most devastation in civilian areas stemmed from interceptor debris in civilian zones—a consequence of Israel’s overwhelmed defenses.

Censored strikes exposed

Despite Israeli military censorship, new evidence reveals Iran’s strategic successes:

- Kirya Complex ("Israel’s Pentagon"): Fox News confirmed a direct missile strike on the regime’s military command center in Tel Aviv, which authorities had suppressed.

- Five undisclosed military bases: Satellite radar analysis by Oregon State University researchers, shared with “The Telegraph”, identified “six missile strikes on five bases”—including a major airfield, intelligence-gathering facility, and logistical hub. When questioned, the regime’s military refused to comment on interceptor rates or base damage.

- Haaretz investigation: Journalists Avi Scharf and Bar Peleg documented “10 additional unreported impacts” beyond Israel’s admission of 36 strikes, highlighting censorship of IRGC missile successes.

Hidden economic collapse

Israel’s Tax Authority data—tasked with war compensation—reveals staggering damage: 33,000+ structural damage claims filed (30,809 buildings, 3,713 vehicles).

A list of some of the reported damage is as follows:

- Tel Aviv: 480 buildings damaged (20 severely) across 5 zones.

- Ramat Gan: 237 buildings (10 severely) in 3 zones.

- Bat Yam: 78 buildings damaged; 22 “completely destroyed.”

- Rishon LeZion: 200 buildings (10 severely).

- Energy paralysis: Haifa’s Bazan refinery shutdown is costing $3 million daily.

The Telegraph’s analysis confirmed U.S.-Israeli defense systems initially missed at least “16% of missiles” by Day 7 of fighting.

Even though the estimation is conservative compared to what Iranian officials reported as direct hits, it is still an admission, underscoring a significant vulnerability in the U.S.-Israeli defense shield.

The U.S., UK, France, and Jordan deployed resources to bolster defenses, yet multiple Iranian missiles, such as hypersonic Fattah and multi-warhead Kheibar, proved decisive.

With Tehran possessing “tens of thousands of missiles (per CTP-ISW), this campaign showcased just “1% of its arsenal,” suggesting a potentially devastating scenario in future large-scale engagements.