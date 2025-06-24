TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran’s multi-phase retaliatory campaign—Operation True Promise III—has emerged as a defining moment in the region’s recent history.

In response to the Zionist regime’s unprovoked aggression and the U.S.-backed strike on Iran’s diplomatic and scientific institutions, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a meticulously calculated series of missile and drone strikes over twelve days.

These targeted assaults, now known to have reached 22 distinct operational waves, dismantled key Israeli military, intelligence, and technological infrastructure—leading to a pressured halt in hostilities.

Faced with unprecedented destruction, Israel has imposed tight censorship. Foreign journalists have been banned, satellite images are restricted, and social media platforms are under pressure to suppress content showing Israeli losses. What follows is a comprehensive and categorized breakdown of the most critical targets Iran hit:

The Kirya – Israeli military headquarters

Often referred to as Israel’s “Pentagon,” the Kirya in central Tel Aviv houses the Israeli Ministry of War. Iran targeted it in the first wave of the operation, striking at the symbolic and operational heart of Israel’s military leadership. The attack disrupted key decision-making channels and demonstrated Iran’s ability to bypass Israeli air defenses at the highest level.

Camp Moshe Dayan

Located within Tel Aviv’s security complex, this training and operations center for military intelligence officers was hit by ballistic missiles, reportedly causing fires and structural damage. The strike on such a sensitive facility sent a powerful message: even the regime’s intelligence apparatus is within reach of Iran’s precision arsenal.

Tel Nof Airbase

Located south of Tel Aviv, Tel Nof is one of the most fortified airbases in the occupied territories, hosting long-range F-15 fighter jets and support units. Damage here directly impacted Israel’s ability to conduct regional air operations.

Nevatim Airbase

One of the first and most prominent targets, Nevatim is Israel’s primary base for operating U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighters. The attack on this high-tech hub exposed the vulnerability of Israel’s most advanced aircraft, forcing a temporary halt in aerial activities.

Hatzerim Airbase

Another vital base in the south, Hatzerim hosts not only fighter squadrons but also pilot training and tactical coordination centers. Its targeting signaled Iran’s intent to degrade the next generation of Israeli air force readiness.

Ovda Airbase

Another successful target was Ovda airbase, which is a key Israeli military installation said to house command-and-control systems and electronic warfare capabilities

Gav-Yam Negev Advanced Technologies Park

This industrial and research hub near Beersheba houses numerous Israeli firms working in cyberwarfare, artificial intelligence, and defense tech—many of which operate in close cooperation with the IDF and Mossad. Striking this site disrupted digital warfare capabilities and exposed espionage-related facilities.

Herzliya Mossad Headquarters

Though Israel has denied it, reports indicate damage near the Mossad’s main intelligence facility. Civilian areas around the site were sealed off by the Israeli military, indicating possible infrastructure damage.

Ministry of Interior Building

In Haifa, a tall building housing parts of Israel’s Ministry of Interior was hit by a precision missile strike. This building was believed to be involved in coordinating internal security and logistics for military operations. The damage there disrupted municipal-level coordination and emergency responses.

Bazan Oil Refinery

The Bazan refinery is one of Israel’s largest oil processing centers. Damaging this site not only affected fuel supplies for military vehicles and aircraft but also sent a signal about Iran’s ability to strike economic targets with military value. As a result of the missile strikes, the power plant was significantly damaged, and therefore all of the refinery’s and subsidiary companies’ facilities were shut down.

Haifa Power Station

Targeting Haifa’s main power plant disrupted electricity to large areas of northern Israel, including industrial zones that support defense production. Iranian officials have emphasized the military-linked nature of these power networks.

Hadera Power Station

The Hadera Power Station was reportedly struck during a later wave. Western media remained silent, but Israeli civilians reported explosions and power disruptions.

Ashdod Power Plant

Iranian missiles caused powerful explosion close to a power station in the southern part of Ashdod, causing significant power outages in the area.

Aman logistics center

Missiles launched by Iran also struck the Aman logistics center—part of the Israeli military intelligence complex in Glilot.

Weizmann Institute of Science

Located in Rehovot, the Weizmann Institute is internationally known for scientific innovation, but also deeply involved in advanced materials and military R&D. It has partnerships with Israeli defense bodies and its targeted laboratories were believed to be contributing to war technologies. Since its inception, the Weizmann Institute has taken an active role in supporting Israel's clandestine nuclear program. Many of the Dimona nuclear reactor scientists were the institute's graduates or faculty members.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Haifa)

Iran struck several central facilities of this weapons giant. Rafael produces the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and experimental laser interception systems. Destroying parts of Rafael dealt a psychological and tactical blow, showing Iran could reach the manufacturers of Israel’s famed defense layers.

Kiryat Gat Industrial Zone

This is a center for microchip and military tech production. Iranian strikes here reportedly damaged sensitive production lines critical to Israel’s drone and surveillance programs.

Ben Gurion Airport

Multiple waves caused air traffic halts and panic in Ben Gurion airport. Iranian media reported satellite-guided munitions targeting auxiliary structures tied to defense logistics.

Caesarea – near Netanyahu’s family villa

Iran deliberately struck near Israel’s ruling elite, underscoring its capability to hit symbolic power centers. Israeli media briefly acknowledged the strike before it was censored.

To mask the extent of its losses, Israel banned all foreign journalists from entering strike zones and barred domestic media from publishing images of destruction. Social media posts showing damage have been removed under government pressure, and major Western platforms have suppressed trending hashtags related to the strikes. This information blackout is part of a wider disinformation effort to conceal the truth: that Iran’s Operation True Promise III exposed the military vulnerability and political fragility of the Zionist regime.

Wave 22: The final, decisive strike

On the night of June 23, just minutes before a pause in war took effect, the IRGC launched its 22nd and final wave—a blistering barrage of 14 ballistic missiles aimed at Zionist military and logistical facilities across all regions of occupied Palestine. This response came immediately after Israel’s final airstrike martyred several Iranian civilians.

“This final wave delivered a historic and unforgettable lesson to the Zionist enemy. It was the Iranian armed forces who imposed their will—and their timing—on the battlefield,” the IRGC said in a statement published on Tuesday morning.