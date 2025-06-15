Iran missiles hit Israeli Weizmann Institute of Science

TEHRAN – Weizmann Institute of Science, a famous research center in Rehevot, Tel Aviv, has been severely damaged during the third wave of Iranian strikes on Saturday.

Several individuals are assumed to be trapped inside the building, the media reported.

The Zionist regime established the Daniel Sieff Research Institute in Rehovot, Palestine, in 1934. Chaim Weizmann, a leader of the Zionist movement and the first president of Israel, was the founder and first director of this institution, which later became the Weizmann Institute of Science.

The institute encompasses different scientific fields, including physics, chemistry, biology, computer science, and mathematics.

The institute is known to develop defensive and aggressive tools, in cooperation with other organizations, for the occupying regime. Some of its graduates play a major role in manufacturing military weapons.

IRGC unleashes new wave of strikes against Israel

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched a new wave of retaliatory operations against the Zionist regime, striking critical energy and military facilities while intercepting dozens of hostile aircraft.

In an official statement Sunday, the IRGC Public Relations Department confirmed the execution of Operation True Promise 3, declaring: “In continuation of the combined offensive operations True Promise 3 in response to today’s atrocities and aggressions by the Zionist regime, fuel production facilities for warplanes and energy supply centers of the regime were targeted with swarms of drones and missiles.”

The strikes late Saturday targeted key infrastructure deep within the occupied territories.

The IRGC issued a stern warning to the Israeli regime, emphasizing: “Should the enemy’s atrocities and aggressions continue, the offensive operations of Iran’s armed forces will grow heavier and more extensive.”

Simultaneously, Iran’s air defense system proved formidable. According to the statement, the IRGC Aerospace Force—operating under the country’s integrated air defense network—“successfully intercepted and destroyed 3 cruise missiles, 10 drones, and dozens of micro-drones belonging to the invading Zionist army over conflict zones.”



This operation follows Israel’s unprovoked Friday airstrikes that martyred Iranian civilians, officials, and scientists.

Initial Iranian ballistic missile strikes late Friday targeted over 150 military and intelligence sites across Tel Aviv and surrounding areas.

Saturday’s bombardment triggered sirens across northern occupied territories, with eyewitness footage revealing severe damage in Haifa.

Preliminary figures from Hebrew-language media reports indicate at least 4 settlers killed in the latest wave, contradicting the regime’s censorship efforts to conceal casualties.

Thick smoke engulfed the city as fires raged at multiple strike sites.

Iran maintains that its actions constitute legitimate self-defense under international law.

