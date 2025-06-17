IRGC strikes hit Aman, Mossad headquarters in Israel

TEHRAN - Missiles launched by Iran have struck various locations across the occupied Palestinian territories, with footage showing the Aman logistics center—part of the Israeli military intelligence complex in Glilot—still burning following the attack.

The Israeli military has attempted to downplay the strikes by highlighting damage to a nearby bus parking lot. However, reports indicate that the missile strikes directly targeted strategic sites, including the Aman logistics facility and the Mossad headquarters in Herzliya.

Aman headquarters in Glilot

Images that briefly circulated in Hebrew-language media—before being swiftly removed—show the impact site belonged to Israel’s military intelligence. The visuals confirm that a highly sensitive security installation was directly hit.

According to Hebrew media sources, there is a strong possibility that secret backup sites linked to Israel’s Unit 8200—an elite electronic surveillance and intelligence division—were completely destroyed in Herzliya.