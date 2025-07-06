Texas flood death toll hits 50 as search intensifies

Twenty-seven girls remained missing from a riverside summer camp in the US state of Texas on Sunday, almost two days after the area was hit by devastating floods, DW reported.

As the death toll from the disaster reached at least 50, multiple heavy rain and flash flood warnings remained in place across central Texas.

"We have recovered 43 deceased individuals in Kerr County," said Larry Leitha, the sheriff of the flood-ravaged region. "Among these who are deceased, we have 28 adults and 15 children."

At least 7 others died from the floods in other Texas counties, news agencies reported, and at least 13 others were missing from those areas.

Leitha added that the remains of 17 other people were still to be identified.