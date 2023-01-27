“Anansi the Spider” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – “Anansi the Spider: A Tale from the Ashanti” by American filmmaker and creator of children’s picture books Gerald McDermott has been published in Persian.

Translated into Persian by Heshmat Sadat Mirabedini, the 1972 children’s book has been published by Cheshmeh Publications.

Anansi the Spider is one of the great folk heroes of the world. He is a rogue, a mischief maker, and a wise, lovable creature who triumphs over larger foes.

In this traditional Ashanti tale, Anansi sets out on a long, difficult journey. Threatened by Fish and Falcon, he is saved from terrible fates by his sons. But which of his sons should Anansi reward? Calling upon Nyame, the God of All Things, Anansi solves his predicament in a touching and highly resourceful fashion.

In adapting this popular folktale, Gerald McDermott merges the old with the new, combining bold, rich color with traditional African design motifs and authentic Ashanti language rhythms.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Gerald McDermott’s “Anansi the Spider: A Tale from the Ashanti”

