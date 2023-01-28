More than 19m tons of basic goods unloaded in ports in 10 months

TEHRAN – As reported by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), 19,278,315 tons of basic commodities were unloaded in the ports of the country during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023).

As previously announced by the deputy head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran has imported 30.9 million tons of basic goods in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022).

Foroud Asgari, the deputy head of IRICA for customs affairs, said that the imported goods were in 25 commodity groups.

Putting the value of the imported basic commodities at $19.6 billion in the past year, the official said that the imports show a 60-percent rise in worth and 32-percent growth in weight, as compared to the Iranian calendar year 1399.

MA/MA