Tehran-Sari rally to promote tourism

TEHRAN – Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran is scheduled to hold a car rally on the route between Tehran and Sari, northern Iran to promote tourism, IRNA reported on Monday.

The three-day event will begin on February 8 in Tehran and will be held in two general and advanced classes, the report added.

The rally also aims to mark the eighty-eighth anniversary of the establishment of the Touring & Automobile Club.

The participants of this event will also attend a map reading training class and the briefing session before the event, where they will learn the rules and regulations of tourism rallies.

The Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran is an institution affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts. Its tasks include facilitating the travel of owners of vehicles abroad or foreign tourists who are traveling to Iran in their own vehicles. The institution also helps develop tourism by establishing tourism information offices at home and abroad, as well as developing infrastructures and tourism services.

