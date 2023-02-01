Myra Immell’s book on Cuban revolution published in Persian

TEHRAN – “The Cuban Revolution” by Myra Immell has been published in Persian by the Tehran-based publishing house Qoqnus.

Sima Molai is the translator of the book originally published in 2013.

Like all the other books of the Perspectives on Modern World History series, this book goes one step further than providing a concise history on its topic.

It shares actual stories of those who witnessed and lived through the Cuban Revolution.

Readers will hear from a rebel leader who recalls the first victory. A CIA officer recounts the Bay of Pigs Invasion. A journalist shares the experience of the Revolution as it was being won. A daughter of Cuban Immigrants discusses visiting Cuba for the first time.

In addition to the personal narratives, this volume provides historical background and primary source material on the Cuban revolution, explores why the revolution was successful, and presents controversies related to the revolution.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Myra Immell’s book “The Cuban Revolution”.

