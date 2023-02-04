Export from Semnan province rises 33% in 10 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of export from Semnan province increased by 33 percent in the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Mohammad-Reza Hashemi, the governor-general of the province, said that over 243,000 tons of commodities worth more than $98 million were exported in the said ten-month period, indicating three percent drop in terms of weight year on year.

The official said that the commodities were exported to 35 countries.

As previously announced by the deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, 290,000 tons of commodities worth $97 million were exported from Semnan in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), which indicate 54 percent rise in value and 12 percent growth in weight as compared to year 1399.

Hamidreza Maddah named light hydrocarbon, caustic soda, ground cable, refined lead, washing powder, rebar, silicon, ceramic tile, evaporative cooler, sweets and chocolate, and sodium chloride as the major exported items which were exported to 39 countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, UAE, Turkey, Pakistan, China, England, India, Croatia, Serbia, Hong Kong, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Italy.

The official also announced that 12,000 tons of commodities worth $58 million were imported to the province in the past year.

He named components and parts of electrical machines and devices, machines and devices for confectionery or for the production of cocoa or chocolate, cotton wool, separate parts of automobiles, and bakery or pastry making machines as the main imported items, and Turkey, China, Italy, Germany, Uzbekistan, South Korea, UAE, Spain, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Malaysia, and Switzerland as the major sources of imports.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports rose 17.66 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, registering a new record high.

According to Mohammad Rezvani-Far, Iran exported about 103 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $45.3 billion in the mentioned 10 months, also registering a 2.93-percent increase in weight.

Liquefied natural gas was the main exported product in the said time span, accounting for 15.4 percent of the total value of the exports.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, according to the official.

The average value of each ton of exported goods has increased from $385 in the first 10 months of last year to $440 in the current year’s same period, which indicates a growth of 14.31 percent, the IRICA head said.

The Islamic Republic also imported 31 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $48.5 billion in the first 10 months of the present year, with a 16.86-percent growth in value and a 7.6-percent decrease in weight, year on year.

Corn, rice, soybeans, wheat, sunflower oil, barley, and soybean meal were among the items imported into the country in the said period, according to Rezvani-Far.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned 10 months, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

The average value of each ton of imported goods in the said 10 months was $1,571, which has grown by 25.74 percent compared to the figure for the previous year’s same time span.

