Iran discover fate at Asian Women’s Junior Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran learned their opponents at the 17th Asian Women’s Junior Handball Championship.

The draw was held at the Olympic House, Hong Kong.

A total of 10 teams are divided into two groups of five teams each. As the hosts, Hong Kong have the right to choose the group in which they want to play.

Group A: Hong Kong (China), Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Japan, Republic of Korea

Group B: India, Iran, Uzbekistan, China, Chinese Taipei

The 17th Asian Women’s Junior Handball Championship is scheduled to be held in Hong Kong from June 30 to July 7, 2023.

The top five teams from the competition will qualify for the 24th IHF Women’s Junior Handball World Championship, scheduled to be held in North Macedonia from June 19 – 30, 2024.