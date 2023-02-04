Iran U17 to participate at Belarus "Development Cup"

TEHRAN – Iran U17 football team will play Belarus U16 on Sunday in their opening match of the international tournament "Development Cup" in Belarus.

The tournament will be held from Feb. 5 to 11 in Minsk.

A total of six U17 football teams, namely Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, as well as Belarus U16 and Russia U16 teams will compete in the tournament.

The teams are divided into two groups. Iran, headed by Hossein Abdi, are drawn in Group B along with Russia, Tajikistan and Belarus U16.

Tajikistan, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Russia U16 are in Group A.

Development Cup-2023 Match Schedule:



February 5

*Kazakhstan vs Russia U16

*Russia vs Tajikistan

*Belarus U16 vs Iran

*Belarus vs Uzbekistan

February 7

*Kazakhstan vs Uzbekistan

*Russia vs Iran

*Belarus U16 vs Tajikistan

*Belarus vs Russia U16

February 9

*Russia U16 vs Uzbekistan

*Tajikistan vs Iran

*Belarus U16 vs Russia

*Belarus vs Kazakhstan

February 11



*Fourth place of group "A" vs Fourth place of group "B"

*Third place of group "A" vs Third place of group "B"

*Second place of group "A" vs Second place of group "B"

*Winner of group "A" vs Winner of group "B"