Iran beat Belarus to come 5th at "Development Cup"

TEHRAN – Iran U17 football team defeated Belarus 2-0 on Saturday to come fifth in the international tournament "Development Cup" in Belarus.

Esmaeil Gholizadeh opened the scoring for Iran in the 17th minute and Amirmohammad Razaghi made the scoreboard 2-0 in the 30th minute.

Iran, who started the campaign with a 4-0 win over Belarus U16, lost to Tajikistan and Russia in their following matches.

The tournament was held from Feb. 5 to 11 in Minsk.

A total of six U17 football teams, namely Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, as well as Belarus U16 and Russia U16 teams competed in the tournament.