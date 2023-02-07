Iran U17 fall short against Russia at "Development Cup"

TEHRAN – Iran U17 lost to Russia 2-0 on Tuesday in the international tournament "Development Cup" in Belarus.

Iran, who started the campaign with a 4-0 win over Belarus U16, will meet Tajikistan on Thursday.

The tournament is being held from Feb. 5 to 11 in Minsk.

A total of six U17 football teams, namely Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, as well as Belarus U16 and Russia U16 teams compete in the tournament.

The teams are divided into two groups. Iran are drawn in Group B along with Russia, Tajikistan and Belarus U16.

Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Russia U16 are in Group A.