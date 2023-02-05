Iran U17 beat Belarus U16 at "Development Cup"

TEHRAN – Iran U17 defeated Belarus U16 football team 4-0 on Sunday in their opening match of the international tournament "Development Cup" in Belarus.

Amirmohammad Razzaghinia netted a brace in the first half and Mohammad Askari and Alireza Homaeifard were on target for the Iranian team.

Hossein Abdi’s boys are scheduled to play Russia and Tajikistan U17 teams on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

The tournament is being held from Feb. 5 to 11 in Minsk.

A total of six U17 football teams, namely Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, as well as Belarus U16 and Russia U16 teams compete in the tournament.

The teams are divided into two groups. Iran are drawn in Group B along with Russia, Tajikistan and Belarus U16.

Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Russia U16 are in Group A.