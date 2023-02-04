Tehran museum showcases arrays of donated objects

TEHRAN - Abgineh Museum has put on show arrays of objects it has received via donations over the past couple of years.

Organized to mark the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the exhibition runs from February 4 to 11, CHTN reported.

Fortunately, the culture of endowment and giving has a special place and dignity in the history of Iran. From this point of view, the Abgineh Museum has dedicated an exhibit in honor of this culture, Navid Salehvand, the museum director, as saying on Saturday.

Last year, the tourism minister Ezzatollah Zarghami said that Abgineh Museum was a clean window into the rich Iranian civilization and culture. “It is very treasured for its magnificent, delicate, beautiful works of art, drawn from ancient beliefs and rituals.”

The Glass and Ceramic Museum of Iran, known as Abgineh Museum, offers visitors a wide range of glasswork, brickwork, plasterwork, mirror work as well as inlaid artworks that date from the 2nd millennium BC to the present day, all housed within an elegant Qajar-era (1789 to 1925) edifice.

The two-story octagonal structure itself retains a lot of charm as seamlessly blends genuine Iranian architecture with 19th-century European motifs.

It was originally constructed upon the orders of the 20th-century politician Ahmad Qavam, better known as Qavam-ol-Saltaneh for his personal lodging. It is situated a short walk northward of the National Museum of Iran on Si-e Tir St.

AFM