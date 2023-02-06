Fishery exports increase 35% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN - The value of Iran’s fishery export has risen 35 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the secretary of the Aquatics Production and Trade Union of Iran.

According to Ali-Akbar Khodaei, the nine-month fishery export was also 20 percent more than the last year’s figure in terms of weight, IRIB reported.

The official put the total fishery exports in the previous year at 151,000 tons.

Iran’s caviar export, however, has decreased significantly due to the lack of demand in global markets, Khodaei said.

Iranian caviar is mainly exported to European countries, and Arab neighbors including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Oman.

EF/MA