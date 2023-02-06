Modifying criteria for better identification of those suspected of money laundering

TEHRAN- The High Council for Combating and Preventing Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Crimes of the Islamic Republic of Iran in its 34th meeting, amended and approved the indexes, criteria and procedures for identifying suspected persons in 6 articles, 8 paragraphs and 2 notes.

According to the public relations of the Financial Intelligence Unit of Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIFIU), in this meeting chaired by the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, all the previous criteria and procedures were reviewed and after amendment, an approval was reached.

According to the Article 5, the IRIFIU is obliged to take necessary action with the cooperation of the supervisory bodies to evaluate criteria, indexes and procedures for identifying suspected persons and, if necessary, to improve and update them.