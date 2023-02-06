‘TPO taking serious measures to facilitate trade, promote export’

TEHRAN- The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) elaborated on the major measures being taken by his organization to facilitate Iran’s trade and promote the country’s export, during a press conference on Monday.

Alireza Peyman-Pak mentioned the creation of infrastructures to facilitate trade and promote export as the major responsibility of the TPO.

He referred to holding exhibitions to recognize the target markets as one of these measures and said, “We try to diversify the exhibits based on the target markets.”

“We focused on increasing our presence in the markets of Africa, Eurasia, East Asia, and Latic America, which were previously neglected”, the official noted, adding, “We selected the prioritized markets and held exhibitions through recognizing the potentials and capacities.”

“We planned six exhibitions for the African markets, two of them have been already held and the rest four exhibitions are planned to be held”, Peyman-Pak further announced.

The official mentioned Iran’s auto parts exhibition in Moscow as a successful example in this due, and said that such success was also achieved in medical equipment, foodstuffs, garments, constructional materials, and other fields as well.

“We selected 57 products as pivots for holding the exhibitions”, he added.

Targeted dispatch and acceptance of trade delegations

Elsewhere in his remarks, the TPO head mentioned the targeted dispatch of Iranian trade delegations to other countries and targeted acceptance of trade delegations from other countries as the other measures being taken by his organization in line with the facilitation of trade and promotion of export.

He said, “Different delegations were recognized based on the commodity priorities, in a way that a series of prioritized commodity groups were selected and the delegations were dispatched based on them”.

“We acted the same in accepting the foreign trade delegations”, he added.

Peyman-Pak further appreciated the performance of the country’s chambers of commerce in this due, and said, “For example, Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) hosted several Russian trade delegations.”

Creating relation between trade platforms of Iran and target countries

TPO head also referred to the establishment of relations between the trade and marketing platforms of Iran and the target countries for recognizing and introducing the traders of the two sides as the other measures being taken by the Trade promotion Organization.

In this due, some good relation was established in China, Russia, Oman, and some other countries, he announced.

Establishment of trade centers

The establishment of trade centers in other countries was the other measure mentioned by Peyman-Pak.

“We have established eight centers in Africa, which are among our most active centers”, he highlighted.

The official said that benefiting from the capacities and capabilities of the private sector and also increasing the number of commercial attachés in other countries is pursued in this due.

The head of Iran’s Trade promotion Organization went on to refer to the other measures, such as the establishment of preferential trade and free trade with foreign partners, taken and being pursued by his organization in line with facilitating trade and promoting export, and said that the noticeable rise in Iran’s non-oil trade proves that all these measures have borne fruit, as the country’s value of non-oil export rose 40 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400, and increased by 17.7 percent in the first ten months of the present year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023).