TEDPIX gains 18,600 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gains 18,652 points to 1.556 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 8.243 billion securities worth 47.637 trillion rials (about $119 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA