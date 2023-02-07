“I Had That Same Dream Again” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “I Had That Same Dream Again” by Japanese novelist Yoru Sumino has been published by Peydayesh in Persian.

Ghazal Baghdadi is the translator of the book originally published in 2016. An English translation by Igor Cima was published in 2020.

It is a layered coming-of-age story from the author of “I Want to Eat Your Pancreas” and “At Night, I Become a Monster”.

An unhappy girl who engages in self-harm, a high schooler ostracized by her classmates, and an old woman looking to live out her twilight years in peace–what could three such different people have in common?

That’s what grade schooler Nanoka Koyanagi is trying to find out. Assigned by her teacher to define what “happiness” means to her, Nanoka tries to find her place in the world by exploring her relationships with these three strangers, and through them, comes to know herself.

Sumino started writing in high school. She initially submitted a story for the Dengeki Novel Prize, however after not making it past the first round of selection, Sumino revised her writing style before writing “I Want to Eat Your Pancreas”; the manuscript ended up being too long to be submitted for the prize.

She submitted the novel to the user-generated fiction website Shosetsuka ni Naro in February 2014 under the pen name Yasumi Yano. She later officially debuted with the same work under Futabasha in 2015.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Yoru Sumino’s novel “I Had That Same Dream Again”.

