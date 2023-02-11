NISOC inks co-op MOU with Iraq’s BOC

TEHRAN - National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) has signed a cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Basra Oil Company (BOC), Shana reported.

The MOU was signed on the sidelines of the 13th Specialized Exhibition of Khuzestan Manufacturing Oil Industry Equipment in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province.

According to NISOC Head Alireza Daneshi, the signed MOU is going to pave the way for the expansion of relations between the two neighbors’ oil industries.

The 13th Specialized Exhibition of Khuzestan Manufacturing Oil Industry Equipment was held in the southwestern city of Ahvaz (the capital city of Khuzestan) during February 6-9.

EF/MA