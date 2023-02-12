Tours to explore nightlife of Iranian capital

TEHRAN – The tourism authorities of the Iranian capital plan to organize tours to explore Tehran’s nightlife, Tehran’s tourism chief has said.

There will be a chance to experience Tehran’s nightlife during the Noruz holiday (starts on March 21), which coincides with the holy month of Ramadan this year, Parham Janfeshan explained on Sunday.

A variety of routes are designed for night tours in this project to suit different tastes, the official added.

Hugging the lower slopes of the magnificent, snowcapped Alborz Mountains, Tehran is much more than a chaotic jumble of concrete and crazy traffic blanketed by a miasma of air pollution. This is the nation's dynamic beating heart and the place to get a handle on modern Iran and what its future will probably be.

The metropolis has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Ray. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

