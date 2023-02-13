Iran, coachless yet

TEHRAN - The Iranian football team World Cup adventure in Qatar ended 10 weeks ago. Since then, the football federation has not chosen the new coach for Team Melli.

The federation didn’t extend Carlos Queiroz’s deal following poor results in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The media reports suggest that head of football federation was going to sign a new contract with Queiroz in January and later reported that former Valencia coach Hector Cuper was a candidate to take charge of the Team.

Then, the federation announced that an Iranian will be named as Team Melli coach. Amir Ghalenoei, Javad Nekounam and Yahya Golmohammadi are reportedly shortlisted for the National Team. Later, former Dragan Skocic assistant Vahid Hashemian was added to the list.

Anyway, the federation has not yet appointed the head coach.

Iraq football team have shown interest in playing a friendly match with Iran but the federation has not yet confirmed the news and the possibility exists that the National Team will be headed by an interim coach in the upcoming matches.

The time passes quickly but the federation is in slumber. The other Asian teams prepare for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup but Team Melli has no plan for the future yet.