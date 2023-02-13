Enemy received message in revolution birthday: Raisi

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Raisi has said that the enemy received the message of the massive turnout in the Saturday rallies marking the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Speaking at the cabinet session on Sunday evening, Ayatollah Raisi praised the large and enthusiastic participation of the people in the celebration of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, saying, "The magnificent presence of the people in the Feb. 11 demonstrations indicated the solidarity and unity of the nation with the Islamic system and the ideals of the Revolution that neutralized the conspiracies of the enemies."

He added, "Our dear people were determined to show their unity and solidarity to their enemies by participating in yesterday's demonstrations in response to the order of the wise Leader of the Revolution and prove once again that they support the revolution, the system and the Guardianship of Islamic Jurists, and the enemy received the message of this epic and significant participation of people."

Raisi also praised those involved in organizing cultural and artistic festivals during the 10-Day Fajr Celebrations, especially the officials of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Despite some commotions, the revolutionary movement held the Fajr festivals with great effort," he stated.

Among the other issues emphasized in the cabinet meeting were

control and supply of basic commodities at a reasonable price, necessity of using domestic capacities in the field of rail transportation and combating smuggling of goods, especially organized smuggling, as well as dealing with currency market manipulators.



The president also thanked women for adhering to Sharia law, saying, "On the issue of hijab, all cultural and media organizations are obliged to explain the persuasive approach to the expansion of chastity and by producing suitable content as their social duty."

Raisi emphasized the need to pay attention to the issue of hijab as a principle.

He also referred to the holding of tourism and handicraft festivals during the 10-Day Fajr Celebrations and emphasized the need to pay attention to the economy of handicrafts and ordered the provincial governors and city governors to create suitable places to create stable markets for the supply of Iranian handicrafts.

Delivering a speech at the Saturday rallies in Tehran in Azadi Square Raisi said the rallies highlight national unity and solidarity. He said Bahman 22 – the day known as the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, was a milestone in ending tyranny and dependence.

The president also said Bahman 22 marked the beginning of independence, freedom, and realization of the will of the great nation of Iran.



