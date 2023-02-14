Virginia Woolf’s “Flush: A Biography” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Flush: A Biography”, an imaginative biography of Elizabeth Barrett Browning's cocker spaniel by Virginia Woolf, has been published in Persian.

Amir Kabir is the publisher of the book translated by Shafiqeh Keivan.

It is a cross-genre blend of fiction and nonfiction originally published in 1933.

Although Flush has adventures of his own with bullying dogs, horrid maids and robbers, he also provides the reader with a glimpse into Browning’s life.

Written after the completion of her emotionally draining “The Waves”, the work returned Woolf to the imaginative consideration of English history that she had begun in “Orlando: A Biography”, and to which she would return in “Between the Acts”.

Woolf was an English novelist and essayist regarded as one of the foremost modernist literary figures of the twentieth century.

During the interwar period, Woolf was a significant figure in London literary society and a member of the Bloomsbury Group.

Her most famous works include the novels “Mrs. Dalloway” (1925), “To the Lighthouse” (1927), and “Orlando” (1928), and the book-length essay “A Room of One’s Own” (1929) with its famous dictum, “A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction.”

Photo: Cover of the Persian edition of Virginia Woolf’s “Flush: A Biography”.

MMS/YAW