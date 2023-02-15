112 water, electricity projects to go operational in Iran by late March

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian has said his ministry is going to put 112 major water and electricity projects into operation by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

Mehrabian made the remarks in a ministry event on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

The official underlined the sustained supply of water and electricity as a main goal of his ministry, saying that implementing consumption management programs and developing the supply networks are the two axes for realizing this goal.

EF/MA