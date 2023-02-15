Iran to send 700 athletes to 2022 Asian Games: official

TEHRAN – Manaf Hashemi, Secretary General of the Iran's National Olympic Committee (NOC), says that the committee will send between 700 and 800 sportspersons to the 2022 Asian Games.

The 19th Asian Games, also known as Hangzhou 2022, will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

Iran sent 378 sportspersons to Jakarta, Indonesia for the 2018 Asian Games and earned 20 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze medals.

“In the previous edition, we finished sixth and look for a better place in the upcoming edition,” Hashemi said.

“In the 2014 Asian Games, we came fifth while we had finished in fourth place in the 2010 edition. It shows that how difficult the Games are and we want to keep our place and even think about a better place in Hangzhou,” he added.

“Next Monday, we will finalize the participating teams and athletes as we have already started registration,” Hashemi concluded.

Hangzhou will be the third Chinese city to host the Asian Games, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.