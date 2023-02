Houses in the deprived town of Valiasr, known as Cheshmeh Mooshak, near the central city of Arak, have been painted in different colors.

The municipality has employed residents as well as experts and, in many cases, it has painted the houses in special patterns.

Undoubtedly, the use of color has been effective in changing the mood of the people, creating vitality and freshness in the life of people in the region.