Kashan: desert city of rose-water and atmospheric places

TEHRAN – The ancient city of Kashan, which sits where Iran’s vast desert, Dasht-e Kavir, begins, has long been famed for its traditional rose-water destinations, atmospheric places, and hospitable people.

Located just 250km southeast of Tehran, Kashan is quite popular on the tourist trail and it attracts a fair share of travelers. However, it is often overlooked by travelers heading for the big attractions farther south, such as Shiraz and Isfahan.

Kashan is home to lavishly decorated traditional homes, including the Borujerdi, Tabatabai, Ameri, and Abbasi houses, each showcasing scenes of amazing Persian architecture.

There are many things to do in Kashan that many tourists don’t know about. And there are even more things to do near Kashan. From ancient mausoleums to beautiful gardens and the Maranjab desert. Here is a selection of the best things to do there:

Agha Bozorg Mosque

In the center of the city, you will find the beautiful Agha Bozorg Mosque. Praised to be one of the greatest mosques of the 18th century. The symmetrical designs are stunning.

Some tour guides say the best time to visit the Agha Bozorg Mosque is during sunset. However, it is worth returning after dark as well, when the mosque is beautifully illuminated.

The bazaar

Some say bazaars never fail to amaze sightseers, and each bazaar has its own unique atmosphere. Kashan’s bazaar is an intricate maze of alleys with hidden mosques and tea houses.

Don’t forget to look up at the beautiful domes in the ceilings. It is also possible to get up on the roof of the bazaar as well for a beautiful view of Kashan. Even though it should be possible for free, you probably have more success finding your way there by asking one of the shop owners.

Fin garden

In the north of Kashan is the lush Fin garden that is among the top things to do in Kashan. As it turned out, this was also the destination for many school tours.

Despite its popularity among locals, it is a very peaceful place. It’s among the oldest gardens in Iran and goes as far back as 1590. It is also the place where politician Amir Kabir was assassinated by the king in 1852.

Don’t miss the beautiful ceiling of the central building. This is, in fact, the highlight of Fin garden. There is also a nice tea house inside the garden that is the perfect place for a small break.

Fin garden is eight kilometers from the city at the end of the Amir Kabir road.

Visiting a rose-water factory

Kashan is also famous for the production of rosewater that has been produced in this region for millennia.

Near Fin garden and the Tabatabei house, you can visit a rose-water factory where the rose-water is produced. The entrance is free.

Kashan is the best place to buy rose-water in Iran. There are, in fact, around 700 workshops and more than 60 rose water factories in Kashan.

Shahzadeh-ye Ibrahim

This small shrine hidden in a backstreet on the way to Fin garden gets few visitors. Although it is nothing spectacular, it makes for an interesting and quiet stop.

Wandering through the old town

Wandering through the small streets of the old town holds many surprises for perfect scenes. For example, if you look carefully at the doors, you can see many have two knockers. One was for male visitors and the other for female visitors.

The best time to take a walk is in the afternoon when the sun starts to set down and the old town is at its most beautiful.

Kashan’s traditional houses

Kashan has several traditional houses that have opened their doors to visitors. They are now a major tourist attraction and among the top things to do in Kashan.

Sultan Mir Ahmad Hammam

The Sultan Mir Ahmad Hammam should not be missed. The inside is very beautiful, and it will take your breath away. Ask if you can visit the roof for a nice view of the hammam’s domes, the old town, and the interesting tower of Borujerdi house.

Imamzadeh Sultan Mir Ahmad

The Imamzadeh Sultan Mir Ahmad is a small local shrine. As it is right next to the Tabatabaei house, it is worth a small stop if you are in this area anyway.

And here is a selection of the best things to do near Kashan:

Abyaneh

One popular day trip from Kashan is to visit Abyaneh, a traditional village in the mountains.

It is a testament to both the age and semi-isolation from other parts of the country as the elderly residents speak Middle Persian, an earlier incarnation of Farsi that largely disappeared some centuries ago.

Maranjab desert

Kashan is surrounded by spectacular deserts and it is easy to arrange day tours into the Maranjab desert of Kashan. The tours are a bit touristic, and you are likely to stop at a caravanserai, a salt lake, a clay fortress, and an underground city.

Hilal Ibn Ali shrine in Aran-Bidgol

Aran-Bidgol is only 15 kilometers from Kashan and therefore it is easy to visit the ancient city. It is a typical Iranian shrine with lots of shiny glass and mirror decorations. Women should wear a chador that you can pick up at the entrance. Women and men have separate entrances.

Moreover, Kashan embraces an archaeological gem as well; its Tepe Sialk has yielded interesting pottery pieces, metal tools, and domestic implements made from stone, clay, and bone that date from as early as the 4th millennium BC.

