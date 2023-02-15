Did Sy Hersh’s journalism spark an alien invasion?…

What’s happening is full on desperation at the eventual loss one way or another of even the shadow of hegemony by the U.S., NATO, and its alleged Mideast ally, Israel. And the desperation is only making things far worse, and for the U.S. and NATO countries, too.

Seymour Hersh’s expose of who destroyed the Nordstream gas pipes in the Baltic Sea is another classic of his, as were his exposes of Abu Ghraib in Iraq and the My Lai massacre long ago in Vietnam to name just two others. And the mainstream U.S. media is ignoring the report of the best investigative journalist in the past 50 years who (aside from Julian Assange), and who since Abu Ghraib, cannot get published in the U.S. like at the New York Times or even the New Yorker magazine where he once worked.

The U.S. government since Hersh’s report on “Sub stack” media has been trying to deflect attention by channeling it to three or four instances of balloons or other objects (an alien invasion, UFO’s) borne on winds crossing over the U.S. as if such constituted any kind of real threat to the country. Breaches of U.S. sovereignty by the Chinese who, if the Chinese launched the objects, are scary? No way, but the government would have Americans think so. Even suggesting UFO’s are aloft! If spying, the Chinese don’t critically need to send balloons or whatever. They have an estimated 300 spy satellites in space some of which can allegedly read the license plates of cars and may be capable of even listening to phone conversations in the Oval Office in the White House.

The Germans are acting like a bunch of SHEEP over arguably the greatest act of industrial and ecological terrorism since WWII.

What is particularly surprising is that given the Hersh report on Nordstream’s destruction by the U.S., the German government so far has said NOTHING. And the loss of gas from Russia, cheap gas, is wrecking the once great German economy as well as Europe’s. Aside from a few very scattered voices in Germany marginally ready to slam the U.S. for what President Biden and his Neocon advisors in the White House and State Department reportedly did, the Germans are acting like a bunch of SHEEP over arguably the greatest act of industrial and ecological terrorism since World War 2.

And Joe Biden’s randy dementia was clear when he stood before the American people and delivered a State of the Union Address that claimed things in the U.S were just dandy? They are not.

And then there is the matter of the massive earthquakes in Turkey and northwestern Syria. Maybe as many as 100,000 people will be found dead when all the rubble is cleared. Biden has been weak sending aid to Turkey, but nothing for Syria where the U.S. occupies a third of Syria in the east, and has been stealing some 66,000 barrels of oil per day and burning Syrian wheat and even bombing aid convoys from the east. The draconian sanctions just add more misery and Biden has refused to lift U.S. sanctions. This, frankly, is yet another U.S. crime amid many others. And don’t get me started about the Netanyahu crime syndicates in Israel who are going wild in a de facto annexation of the West Bank and bombing Gaza, too.

The Palestinians resistance fighters ought to cancel throwing rocks and shooting pistols at the marauding police and IDF soldiers in the West Bank who have been raiding refugee camps in places like Jenin and Jericho. Almost 50, a least, innocent Palestinians have been shot dead by armed forces and settlers, too, since the start of the year. And the Biden Administration has said nothing. What might be a better answer?

The Palestinians should be sent scores of well calibrated sniper rifles with fine scopes and silencers attached. They know where to hide in the warrens of the camps. The cowardly IDF would think twice about raids in the West Bank!

But what does all this add up to? The U.S. under Biden has gone berserk like never before if you exclude the Vietnam War under Lyndon Johnson, which finished Johnson’s political career. Provoking the Russians to attack Ukraine and all kinds of support for corrupt Zelensky…eventually spells the final end of U.S. as any kind of “leader” and even NATO’s, and all hegemonic pretensions…provided World War 3 does not erupt and a war turns nuclear. A U.S. president who brings the world so close the nuclear war for whatever reason is simply not fit to serve anywhere and deserves to stand before the ICC in The Hague.