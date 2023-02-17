Iran monitoring Herve Renard as Team Melli coach

TEHRAN - Iran have officially started looking for a new head coach for the national team and one of their candidates is Herve Renard, Iran Football Federation spokesperson Amirmehdi Alavi said.

Team Melli were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar under tutelage of Carlos Queiroz.

Initial reports suggested that the federation is going to find an Iranian coach but Alavi said that the French coach is also among the candidates.

“As you know, Renard is under contract with Saudi Arabia football team but he will be shortlisted for Iran if he terminates his deal with them,” Alavi said.

Alavi also confirmed that Iran football team will host Iraq and Russia in Tehran in late March.