Iran’s exports to EU rise 15% in 2022

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s export to the European Union (EU)’s member states rose 15 percent in 2022, as compared to the previous year, according to the data released by the European Union's statistics office Eurostat.

The Eurostat’s data show that Iran exported commodities worth €1.055 billion to the union in 2022, while the figure was €922 million in 2021, IRNA reported.

The EU’s export to Iran also rose seven percent to €4.183 billion from €3.931 billion.

According to the Eurostat, the total value of trade between Iran and the European Union reached €5.238 billion in January-December 2022, while the figure was €3.931 billion in 2021.

Among European countries, Germany was Iran's top trading partner in 2022, accounting for about 35 percent of Iran's trade with the European Union. Germany exported €1.582 billion worth of goods to Iran while importing €278 million worth of commodities from the Islamic Republic. The country's total trade with Iran was 1.860 billion euros.

Italy was Iran's second trading partner with the total trade between the two countries standing at €712 million. Italy exported €551 million worth of goods to Iran while the imports stood at €161 million.

As previously reported by Eurostat, the value of trade between Iran and the European Union had also increased by nine-percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

Iran exported €922 million worth of commodities to the union during January-December 2021 to register a 29-percent rise year on year.

Based on the Eurostat data, Europe’s exports to Iran had also increased by five percent in the said year to stand at €3.941 billion.

Iran imported €3.745 billion worth of commodities from the European Union states in 2020, while exporting €713 million to the region.

Iran mainly exports foodstuff and livestock, beverages and tobacco, raw materials, mineral fuels, and vegetable oils to European countries, while foodstuff, beverages and tobacco, mineral fuels, vegetable oils, and chemicals are also the main products imported from the union.

