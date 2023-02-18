Iran crowned World Wrestling Clubs Cup title

TEHRAN – Shahr Bank of Iran claimed the title of the seventh edition of the World Wrestling Clubs Cup.

The Iranian team defeated Russian side Ivan Poddubny 6-4 in the final match.

Iran had defeated freestyle wrestling teams from Georgia (10-0) and Kazakhstan (9-1) before the final, while Russia beat India (9-1) and Armenia (9-1).

Also, India beat Kazakhstan 7-3 in the bronze medal match.

The World Wrestling Clubs Cup is an international wrestling club competition among teams representing member nations of the United World Wrestling (UWW), the sport's global governing body.