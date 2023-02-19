Over 41,000 tons of red meat produced in a month

TEHRAN- Production of red meat in Iran stood at 41,026 tons in the tenth month of the current Iranian calendar year (December 22, 2022-January 20, 2023), showing 18 percent fall compared to the same month in the past year.

As reported, beef and veal had the lion’s share in the country’s red meat output during the tenth month with 20,702 tons, followed by lamb and mutton with 16,637 tons, goat meat with 2,795 tons, and red meat from other livestock with 856 tons.

As reported, the amount of red meat supply in the official slaughterhouses of the country in the tenth month of this year has also dropped 21 percent compared to the ninth month.

Iran is among the leading consumers of red meat in the West Asia region with lamb being the most sought after.

However, the consumption per person is around a third of what is normally seen in countries like the U.S. and Australia, mainly due to the prohibition of pork in Islamic law.

The major part of Iran’s red meat imports comes from countries like Brazil, where Iranian supervisors directly control culling methods to ensure they comply with religious rules.

MA/MA