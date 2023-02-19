Hashem Kondi elected as Iran cycling federation president

TEHRAN – Hashem Kondi was elected as president of Iran cycling federation on Sunday for a four-year term till 2027.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Kondi secured 28 votes out of 53 votes cast.

Mohammad Sane’ei and Afshin Davari came second and third respectively with 14 and nine votes.

Onkar Singh, Secretary General of Asian Cycling Confederation, attended the meeting virtually.