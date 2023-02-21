Commodities worth nearly $800m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed trade of 2,018,658 tons of commodities and 8,106 vehicles with a total trading value of nearly $800 million on its physical market, posting growth of 5.68 percent in value of trades compared to the figure of the previous week.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor trade of 1,575,264 tons of commodities valued at more than $537 million.

On this floor the IME sold 1,020,479 tons of cement, 320,000 tons of iron ore, 186,807 tons of steel, 29,400 tons of sponge iron, 10,375 tons of aluminum, 7,052 tons of copper, 1,900 tons of zinc, 190 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 8,106 vehicles.

Furthermore, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 439,689 tons of commodities worth more than $258 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 120,875 tons of bitumen, 108,592 tons of polymeric products, 97,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 56,000 tons of lube cut, 38,145 tons of chemicals, 13,800 tons of sulfur, 6,272 tons of base oil, 500 tons of petroleum products, 200 tons of insulation and 190 tons of feedstocks.

The IME also traded within the same week 5,696 tons of commodities on its side market.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA