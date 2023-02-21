Economic co-op with China can be very fruitful for Iran: minister

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin has said economic cooperation with China can be beneficial for the Islamic Republic in the long run, IRNA reported.

Speaking to the national TV on Monday, Fatemi-Amin said: “To solve our challenges in various sectors such as industry, technology, and other areas, cooperation with China can be very valuable for our country.”

Underlining the government’s determination to expand ties with friendly countries, the minister said that since the beginning of the current Iranian year (late March 2022), 60 African business delegations and 30 delegations from Russia have visited Iran.

