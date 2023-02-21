Esteghlal Mollasani, Nassaji advance to Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarters

TEHRAN – Esteghlal Mollasani and Nassaji football teams booked their place in the quarterfinals round of the Iran’s Hazfi Cup on Tuesday.

First Division Esteghlal Mollasani defeated Mes 3-1 in Ahvaz’s Ghadir Stadium.

Aref Rostami gave the visiting team a lead just seven minutes into the match but Hamzeh Khaziravi canceled out his goal in the 65th minute.

Khaziravi and Farshid Padash scored two goals in the extra time to seal a 3-1 win for the Esteghlal Mollasani.

Mes Kerman player Ruon Tongyik was sent in the 110th minute.

In Arak, defending champions Nassaji defeated Aluminum 6-5 in penalty shootout after the two teams had played a goalless draw after 120 minutes.

On Wednesday, Sepahan will host Persepolis in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.